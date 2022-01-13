Shaun White Launches New Gear Label With Limited-Edition Snowboard

Pro snowboarder Shaun White has three Olympic gold medals and more X Games gold hardware than any other athlete, but he’s about to tack on another accomplishment: launching a gear and apparel brand. In partnership with the outdoor retailer Backcountry, White is launching Whitespace, a new gear label inspired by the unique culture of snowboarding. Whitespace will eventually offer a wide range of goods, including gear and apparel for snowboarding, mountain biking, and hiking, as well as everyday casual wear. But first, the brand is starting with an item that White is very familiar with: a snowboard. Today, the label released the limited-edition Whitespace Freestyle Shaun White Pro Snowboard, and the response has been enthusiastic. So much so it’s already sold out.

As you’d expect, the board that bears his name was designed with White’s input, and it’s tuned for tearing up the halfpipe, his main event on the mountain. The 156cm board features a directional twin shape, a camber profile, and a mid-stiff response that’s suited for intermediate to advanced riders. Each board is hand-numbered (50 will be produced in total), comes with a serial number for authentication, and wears White’s autograph front and center. When shipped, the boards will be wrapped in a black leather band embossed with the Whitespace logo.

And if you’re worried this board might just be a marketing gimmick, White has given it a major vote of confidence. He’ll be riding one when he heads to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this February.

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on one of White’s boards, Whitespace will have more gear and apparel on the way shortly. According to a press release, the company plans to debut a line of outerwear, snowboarding gear, and casual apparel later this year. All of it will be available for sale on the Backcountry website. Although the photos and info on the line haven’t been released yet, White has hinted that it’ll be an eclectic mix inspired by the various influences in action sports.

“What makes action sports so incredible is that they are a melting pot for music, art, and culture,” he said in a press release. “I’m excited to bring my experiences competing, training, and designing together to make gear that represents action sports in an authentic way.”

For more info on the board and the Whitespace brand, head over to Backcountry.

