Shipping Cut Off Dates For Your Holiday Shopping Needs

The holidays aren’t over, but we are getting close to that point. This means if you haven’t done all your holiday shopping, you need to figure out what you’re doing soon. The time to dawdle is over and you need to get yourself in gear and make some decisions.

Every day, the ease with which you can get items delivered to you decreases. Holiday shopping is always a strain on all the postal services. But in 2020, it’s been even harder and will continue to be difficult. This is why you need to make moves now and know when shipping deadlines are.

There are certain outlets and services that people tend to use more than most. And if you are looking to ship things to someone on your own, you need to know what the options are. You can’t go in blind if you’re using FedEx, UPS, USPS, or Amazon.

With UPS, you have a few deadlines to hit. For ground shipping, your deadline is December 15th. 3 Day Select shipments has a deadline of December 21st. December 22nd sees the deadline for 2nd Day Air Shipments. And then December 23rd sees the deadline for Next Day Air Shipments arrive.

For USPS, you have some deadlines to keep in mind. December 15th is the deadline for Retail Ground Shipping. December 18th is the deadline for First Class Mail. December 19th is the cutoff for Priority Mail shipments. And December 23rd is the endpoint for Priority Mail Express.

USPS also has deadlines to keep in mind for international shipments and military customers. December 15th is Priority Mail for Hawaii. December 18th is the cutoff for Alaska to get First Class Mail. December 19th is the deadline for First Class Mail to Hawaii and Priority Mail to Alaska. December And December 21st is the last time Priority Mail Express can get to Alaska or Hawaii.

Fed Ex has some deadlines to keep track of too. December 15th is the cutoff point for FedEx Ground (scheduled pickup) and Home Delivery shipments. December 21st is the cutoff for Express Saver Shipments. The 22nd is the end for 2Day and 2Day A.M. shipments. The 23rd is the deadline for Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight. And then you can do same day shipments on the 25th.

Amazon has some deadlines too. The 18th is the end for Standard Shipping. Two-day shipping is done on the 21st. The 23rd sees one-day shipping stop being feasible. And the 24th sees same-day delivery for some areas, as well as 2 hour delivery in other areas coming to a close for holiday purposes.

Not only do you need to keep track of the shipping deadlines for these postal services and the like, but you need to keep track of the shipping deadlines for the outlets you want to shop at. There are a ton of great options for you to keep shopping at and get deliveries on time.

To help you guys find some great sites to shop at in the waning days of holiday shopping, we have displayed them and their shipping deadlines below. So check them out and get to shopping. There’s no reason to slack off anymore. It’s game time.

