Every guy wants to find great gear at great prices. Unfortunately, trying to find the very best deals takes a lot of time. To save you both time and money, we are proud to introduce: Shop With Men’s Journal.

We’ve partnered with leading outdoor retailers to bring you the best deals the Internet has to offer––including up to 70% on brands like The North Face, Marmot, Salomon, Arc’teryx and more. And with new retailers and products added weekly, this is a one-stop-shop for all outdoor gear.

Signing up is easy and takes less than two minutes. Simply tell us your favorite brands, clothing size and your email. From there, we go to work and scour the internet for the best deals on your favorite stuff. We check over 100K products across major outdoor retailers every day––including Backcountry, EMS, and Moosejaw––and ensure we’re finding the best possible prices for you.

Once our search is complete, we send you a personalized email newsletter featuring a targeted list of discounted products to choose from. It’s like having your very own personal shopper.

So sign up today and get ready to start saving more, shopping less and enjoying more time outside doing the things you love.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!