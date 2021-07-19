Sick of Feeling Sticky? This Energy-Saving Dehumidifier Will Make Your Home Feel At Least 10 Degrees Cooler

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer weather can be great. We can spend more time outside and such. But it can also bring about some issues. Like the house getting way too hot for comfort. We need ways to cool the house down. And you can do that in a pretty big way with the Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier in tow.

Why should you pick up the Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier to cool the house down? Because this bad boy is so effective, it can knock pretty much any room down 10 degrees. When you’re sweating it up in the house, that kind of steep drop will feel like a dream.

This is a really effective piece of hardware. The tank holds .66 gallons of water which will help it get to work dehumidifying the room. In one day, this can remove up to 35 pints of moisture from a room. And it can run manually or with the smart feature turned on, that way the room is always cool even if you’re not paying attention.

All of this in a really sleek and appealing package. The Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier can fit into pretty much any home and tie right into the room’s aesthetic. That way when you turn it on, you can forget it’s even there and let the thing do its job.

So if you want an easy and affordable way to help keep your room cool this summer, then the Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier is for you. It’s a sleek and effective piece of gear that’ll do you a whole world of good. Pick one up now while the sales price is too good to pass up.

Get It: Pick up the Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier ($190; was $240) at Amazon

