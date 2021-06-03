Sick Of The Humidity? This Portable Neck Fan Is Genius

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer basically upon us, we are all dealing with the heat in some way or will be soon enough. For most of us, that means sitting in an air-conditioned hat all day. But when that isn’t possible, you need some way to keep cool. And that way is here with the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan.

It’s readily apparent why the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan is such a great item to have this summer. And it is because of the convenience of having your own fan to bring around wherever you go. Especially because you can have the cool air blasted right in your face for an instant cool down.

There are 78 air outlets on this JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan. Which means there is going to be a complete sensation of cooling on your face. No more sweating up a storm. With the 3 speed options, you can adjust your needs based on the heat you are currently dealing with.

All of that in a package that can last you quite a while. Depending on the power setting you choose, this can last from 4 to 16 hours. And with an item this powerful, you will be surprised to find it to be quite a low-key and noise-free piece of equipment. Just wrap it around your neck and stay cool all summer long.

So if you want to make it so you can stay cool wherever you go outside the house, the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan is something you absolutely need to pick up. It’s compact and effective and best of all it is affordable. Keep your days nice and breezy with this little number that will make this the best summer in years.

Get It: Pick up the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan ($32; was $46) at Amazon

