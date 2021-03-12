Simplify Your Day With The Eufy Smart Vacuum Cleaners At LifeToGo

Eufy RoboVac 35C GET IT!

When you bring this RoboVac into the home, you won’t need to clean up as much. That’s because this app-controlled item will keep the home clean when you’re not even paying attention.

Get It: Pick up the Eufy RoboVac 35C ($300) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!