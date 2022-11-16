1. Best Entry-Level MIPS for Snowboarding: Smith Mission MIPS Get It

If you’re a snowboarder looking for the rotational protection that MIPS helmets offer, the Smith Mission is a cost-effective way to get one. While it won’t have the exterior durability and severe impact resistance of an ABS snow helmet, this in-mold lid is great for a beginner or intermediate boarder who does a little bit of everything. It offers easily adjustable ventilation (14 vents), it’s lightweight, and it protects you from standard and rotational impacts.

[$140; smithoptics.com]

