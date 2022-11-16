10. Best Value: Glade Boundary Get It

If you have Glade goggles, you need a Glade helmet (this one is specifically designed to eliminate the gap between your goggles and the helmet). But even if you don’t have the goggles, you should seriously consider the Glade Boundary MIPS. This ski and snowboard helmet does a little bit of everything, and at about $200, it’s more modestly priced than some of its top competitors. It’s built with MIPS, offers 16 vents for cooling airflow, and weights just under one pound—the specs on the Glad Boundary really exceed what you would expect for a helmet of this price.

[$199; shopglade.com]

