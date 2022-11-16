3. Most Affordable: Smith Holt Get It

If you don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a ski or snowboard helmet, consider the Smith Holt. It isn’t the most breathable, the lightest, or the most protective (this does not have MIPS tech). However, the ABS shell will protect you from big falls or run-ins with trees, and it features a simple, streamlined aesthetic. This snow helmet is an inexpensive and effective insurance policy against severe head injury.

[$80; smithoptics.com]

