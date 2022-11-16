4. Best for the Backcountry: Salomon MTN Lab Get It

Backcountry skiing and snowboarding require specialty gear, including your helmet. For that, the Salomon MTN Lab is tough to beat. It’s super lightweight (14.1 ounces) and breathable (12 large vents), which makes it great for long days of skinning uphill. My backcountry buddies love the breathable, comfy merino liners and the helmet’s excellent goggle compatibility. It isn’t cheap, but the price is worth the protection. Bonus: The MTN Lab is also rated for climbing and cycling, so you can use it year-round.

[$200; salomon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!