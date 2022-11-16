5. Best for Standing Out: POC Obex MIPS Get It

Brands like Smith and Giro dominate the snow helmet game, but they’re not the only companies worth considering. I’ve always liked POC because the brand makes comfortable, reliable helmets. POC’s Obex MIPS builds on a great line of products. It has an in-mold construction with a hard ABS shell, which makes it relatively lightweight and super protective. I also find this line of lids to be very comfortable to wear. And because the Obex comes in a wide range of hues, you can definitely find one to fit your style (I’m a huge fan of the brown colorway).

[$200; na.pocsports.com]

