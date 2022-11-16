6. Best Overall Ski Helmet: Smith Vantage MIPS Get It

Do you ski a bunch and want the best? Smith’s Vantage MIPS has pretty much every feature you’d want in a do-it-all ski helmet. It has hybrid in-mold construction, which gives it great durability and impact protection, and it features 21 (21!) adjustable vents to optimize breathability on the slopes. The BOA closure system makes it really easy to dial in a comfy fit. It does have a steep price to match its robust features, but it should serve you well for a long time.

[$270; smithoptics.com]

