7. Best Overall Snowboard Helmet: Anon Prime MIPS

Burton’s subsidiary brand Anon absolutely killed it with the Prime MIPS. Feature-wise, this is as direct a competitor to the Vantage as you’ll find, but it is typically $40 cheaper (even less when on sale). It has more vents (23) than the Vantage, but is also slightly heavier (by about an ounce). The Prime has hybrid construction and can handle all kinds of riding styles. Overall, it’s a fantastic buy.

[$230; burton.com]

