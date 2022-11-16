8. Best Budget MIPS Helmet: Giro Ledge MIPS Get It

Don’t want to fork over a bunch of cash but still want some of the protective features offered by higher-end snow helmets? The Giro Ledge offers rotational protection with MIPS, but costs just over $100. It has a bit of a funky shape, but Giro does a good job of blending in the venting so that you don’t have a really helmet-y looking helmet. If I could recommend one helmet to someone who really doesn’t want one (or doesn’t want to spend the money on one), this would be it.

[$105; giro.com]

