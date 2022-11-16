9. Best for Hardcore Protection: Sweet Protection Igniter 2Vi MIPS Get It

Although the aesthetic might be polarizing, the Sweet Protection Igniter 2Vi MIPS has excellent specs. The robust exterior can hold up to both major and minor impacts, and it features dual-layer MIPS tech and a shock absorbing liner. The “penetration-proof” vents are fully adjustable for tuned ventilation. This would be great to get if you’re new to the sport and want a very reliable, overbuilt ski helmet.

[$230; sweetprotection.com]

