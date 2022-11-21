1. Best Affordable All-Rounder: Rossignol Alltrack 90 Get It

With all the features of high-end boots at about half the price, the Rossignol Alltrack is a good pick for a do-anything boot on a budget. A friend of mine has used them and recommends them for the intermediate or more casual skier. They’re super comfortable, and they even include a walk mode for getting around the lodge. The 90 is a great middle ground stiffness level; you can bomb downhill while still being comfortable enough to hike in the backcountry.

[$430; rossignol.com]

