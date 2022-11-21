10. Best Fit: Atomic Hawx Prime 130 Professional GW Get It

The Atomic Hawx Prime has “Professional” in its name for a reason: This top-tier ski boot is for experts only. In its 130 flex spec, it’s a straightforward high-performance build that prioritizes fit over extra features. It has an upgraded quick-release strap system to make it easier to step in and out, an adjustable tongue setup, and you can change the forward lean from 13 to 17 degrees. While it doesn’t come cheap, Atomic has a great reputation for quality.

[$1,100; atomic.com]

