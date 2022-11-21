2. Best Ultralight Boot: K2 Recon Get It

My freestyle ski friends always recommend K2s, but I was surprised when one of them mentioned the Recon as an all-mountain boss. This ski boot will be noticeably light (great for the backcountry), yet in the 120 or 130 version, it’s stiff enough to ski aggressively. Best of all, at $550 in 120 or $650 in the 130, this boot is priced lower than some of the dominant models in the all-mountain category. The only real drawback is it has no walk mode, making it less comfortable for backcountry use.

[$550; k2snow.com]

