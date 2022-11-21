3. Best for Aggressive Expert Skiers: Lange RX 130 Get It

If you hit the slopes fast and aggressively, the Lange RX 130 is worth its steep price. Widely celebrated as the go-to boot for expert-level skiers, Lange has improved the fit and comfort, making this year’s model even better. My friends who race wear Lange boots on “normal” days on the mountain—it’s as close as you’ll get to a true race boot when shopping for consumer-friendly downhill boots. I know my abilities and my limits, and this is too intense of a boot for me. But if you’re a top-tier skier, there is no better boot than the RX 130.

[$850; evo.com]

