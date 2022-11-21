4. Most Comfortable Out of the Box: Dalbello Panterra 100 GW Get It

Ski boots already look goofy, and the Dalbello Panterra pushes that aesthetic to the max. But I have heard lots good things about this boot: Comfortable, great for the price, and great fit out of the box are all compliments this alpine boot has received. I’m considering picking out a pair myself because they have everything I need: walk mode, easy-to-fit custom liners, and reasonable mid-level power transfer. Plus, at $550, they’re much cheaper than some of the top alpine boots available.

[$550; dalbello.it]

