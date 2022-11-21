5. Best in the Park: K2 Revolver Pro Get It

For freestyle skiers and those who like to spend plenty of time in the air, the K2 Revolver Pro is a great pick. With a well-tested three-piece design from former company Full Tilt boots (now part of K2), these K2s are built for having fun. The Revolver has everything a freestyle-minded boot should have: great shock absorption, a good balance between flex and energy transfer, and a simple design. The 100 FL3X offers an ideal middle ground between playfulness and responsiveness.

[$500; k2snow.com]

