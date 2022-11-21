6. Alternate Pick for Expert Skiers: Technica Mach1 MV TD Get It

Perhaps the most direct competitor to the Lange RX, the Technica Mach1 MV holds its own in every way but comes in at over $100 cheaper. A blend of lightweight performance, responsive stiffness, and surprising comfort, the Mach1 kicks ass and—unlike your typical ski boot—looks good doing it. Opt for the 120 or 130 and feel the classic comfort and performance of a Technica boot.

[$700; blizzard-technica.com]

