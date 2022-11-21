7. High Performance Hybrid Boot: Salomon Shift Pro 120 AT Get It

Skiers who want to buy one boot for side- and backcountry adventures as well as resort and downhill skiing should consider the Salomon Shift Pro. It’s a purpose-built hybrid boot, and it’s designed to transfer power efficiently when carving while also flexing enough for walking in the backcountry (it also includes a hike/walk mode). Beautifully matched to Salomon’s Shift bindings, this is a great choice for performance-oriented skiers who want to venture into some funkier terrain from time to time.

[$700; salomon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!