8. Best for Beginners: Nordica Cruise 70

Just getting into the sport? Your ski boots don’t have to cost as much as a new laptop and be designed for insane performance. Check out the Nordica Cruise, a $250 pair of boots (you can sometimes find them for even less). They get the job done, especially for newer skiers who can sacrifice peak power transfer for a little more flexibility and comfort. The 70 flex model will be forgiving for those learning to get a feel for their skis, and even just one or two seasons in these boots will save money over rentals. One fit note: These ski boots are roomier than some other options.

[$250; nordica.com]

