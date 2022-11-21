9. Best Expert All-Rounder: Scarpa 4-Quattro XT Get It

Many resort skiers won’t have a lot of experience with Scarpa—the brand usually focuses on alpine ski boots. A lightweight all-purpose ski boot, the 4-Quattro XT brings performance to the masses (relatively speaking). With its GripWalk sole and walk mode, skinning and walking are a breeze. At the same time, the 130 flex means this boot can handle the intense lines of aggressive skiers. At $800, these Scarpas aren’t cheap, but you will be hard-pressed to find a more versatile expert-level ski boot.

[$799; us.scarpa.com]

