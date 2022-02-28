Sleep a Little Longer With These Blackout Curtains Keeping The Sun Away

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, we just want to stay in bed and forget the world exists. But it can be hard to relax in bed when you got the sun bearing down on you. For those lazy days when you just wanna keep testing out the comfort levels of your bed, you need to have the NICETOWN Blackout Curtains in your life.

Before we even get into the benefits of these NICETOWN Blackout Curtains keeping the sun at bay, we should mention how good they look. You have a lot of color options to work with and the polyester that’s used to make these is what gives each color choice the visual pop that makes them a good fit for any room.

But down to the main course of action. These NICETOWN Blackout Curtains are amazing at keeping the sun out. This is not some lightweight piece of material used for decoration. These ready-made and easy-to-set-up curtains, thanks to that aforementioned polyester, will use the two-layer design to keep any light from getting through.

An added benefit to the thick design of these curtains is how it also helps reduce any noise that’s coming through the windows too. So if someone pain in the neck next door is mowing the lawn at an ungodly hour, these curtains can help drown that nonsense out. A real winner in all categories in our book.

Picking up these NICETOWN Blackout Curtains is gonna make life a whole lot better for you. Not just because of the sun-blocking and noise-reducing qualities of them as well as the easy setup. But they’re easy to clean too. You should pick up a set right now. You really won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the NICETOWN Blackout Curtains ($35; was $48) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!