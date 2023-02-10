Sleep Easier This Valentine’s Day Under The True Temp Sheet Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At the end of the day, we all end up in the same place. Laying in bed, trying to get some rest. And when Valentine’s Day rolls around, you would like to do so with the woman you love. Whatever day it is, you want the bed to be as comfortable as possible. With the True Temp Sheet Set from Sleep Number, you will be comfy cozy all night long.

When you lay under the True Temp Sheet Set, you will feel the comfort almost immediately. That’s because it is made with a blend of 76% cotton, 22% 37.5® polyester, and 2% spandex in a 300-thread count sateen weave. But the comfort doesn’t stop there. It comes coming all throughout the night.

That is because the True Temp Sheet Set is made with 37.5 Tech. That is a tech used by Sleep Number that helps their sheets keep you comfortable all night. Comfortable by managing the temperature in the bedroom so you can stay warm or cold all night long, whatever you need. So these are good all season long.

Another benefit of these is that they fit all night long too. No matter how much you toss and turn at night, they will stay in place. Putting them onto the bed is easy too, as you can just follow the Logic Labels on them to put them into place with ease. Comfortable and easy to set up? Can’t beat that.

We know that can’t be beat because we got these sheets in our bedroom. And it has made our nights so much more enjoyable. So if you need a better night’s rest, then you should pick up the True Temp Sheet Set from Sleep Number right now. You and her won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up the True Temp Sheet Set (starting at $125; was $250) at Sleep Number

