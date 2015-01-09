Smart snowboard bindings?





Although your snowboarding homies might be slow on the draw, you just might be able to up the IQ of your bindings in the near future. The XON Snow-1 is the first of its kind: a smart binding that tracks a rider’s movements and weight distribution so the rider can review it later.

Slated for release later this year, the binding made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show January 6 in Las Vegas. The smart snowboard binding is the product of Japanese tech company Cerevo.

Here’s how it works: four sensors on the top of each baseplate, eight in all, measure your distribution of weight. Each pair of smart bindings also includes two sensors for the rider’s board: one for the front of the deck and one for the back. These board sensors measure the flex of the board so the rider can fine-tune how much pressure executes the best turn possible.

The smart bindings also record your speed and something called “gravity.” We’re not being cute when we say we’re trying to figure the latter out. Perhaps it’s acceleration? We couldn’t get clarification by press time.

Either way, all that data is transmitted to your smartphone via Bluetooth, which you can watch on your phone later. Or, if you’re begging for real-time data, you can even mount it to the wrong end of the pole you use to film yourself with.

OK, we’re just kidding on the last bit. And at first blush, it’s easy to goof on these bindings. But, the redeeming quality of all this info is how the data integrates with video footage of your run, which you have to supply.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”320″ src=”//www.youtube.com/embed/meb_29P4oZA” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Since the bindings also have GPS, the info can be synched with your footage. That way, you can identify the good turns you make and exactly what you transmitted to your board is quantified for you. Similarly, you can compare that info to the turns that look like hell or make you crash and hopefully learn what you’re doing wrong.

If you’re thinking that an instructor could teach you the same, you’re probably right. But for certain types of people—left brain folks I’m looking in your direction—this data could help. Humanities folks, you can probably keep your dumb bindings.

The smart bindings also include toeside and heelside LED lights that can be observed from 30 feet away, according to the company, because…umm…dance, dance, dance?

XON Snow-1 will be available in small, medium, and large and cost between $400 to $600. No word on whether your dopey friends will question your intelligence for buying them.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”320″ src=”//www.youtube.com/embed/VuFpFyILHig” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

More from GrindTV

The pro snowboarders’ stockings

Two new ski books reviewed (not quite) in time for Christmas

Winter gear to keep you warm this ski season

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!