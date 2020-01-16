Best for Bookcases: Harman Kardon Citation 300 Get It

Sound

A balanced speaker with thumping bass and little distortion, even at high volume. Nirvana’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” roared with clear vocals and the deep cello.

Ease of Use

With an LCD screen, the Harman had the best interface away from a smartphone, including adjustments to bass levels. Plus, it was easy to pair with the Google Home app.

Field Notes

Similar to Sonos, you can sync music throughout the house by adding more Citation speakers, which start at $230. You can also set up a pair to deliver true right and left channel stereo.

[$500; harmankardon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!