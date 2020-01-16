Best for Hi-Fi Streaming: Amazon Echo Studio Get It

Sound

When playing Dolby Atmos tunes from Amazon Music HD ($15 monthly), this had the best sound, with an enveloping 3-D quality. But non-Atmos songs were subpar and flat.

Ease of Use

Slipping into an Alexa ecosystem is easy through Amazon’s app, and a top-mounted light ring is a nice visual cue that the speaker is working on your request.

Field Notes

The catalog of Dolby Atmos recordings is small but growing, and Amazon Music is the only service offering it. It’s a killer upgrade, but you might want to wait until it’s more developed.

[$200; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!