Best for Portability: Sonos Move
Sound
The best overall portable speaker we tested, the Move was also one of the loudest. The punchy bass, along with a unique, downward-facing tweeter, filled the room evenly.
Ease of Use
The Sonos app easily syncs with the Google Assistant or Alexa. And four mics did a good job of picking up voice prompts from about 12 feet away—even through blasting music.
Field Notes
Built for the outside, this weather-resistant speaker runs about 10 hours per charge and pairs with Bluetooth if Wi-Fi isn’t available. But it looks sharp enough for your living room.
[$400; sonos.com]
