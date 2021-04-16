Smith Launches Commuter-Focused Express MIPS Bike Helmet

Smith just dropped its first helmet specifically designed for commuting and riding around city and suburban streets. It’s called Express MIPS (which also comes in a non-MIPS version), and it has a sleek, minimalist design that nicely complements street-style wear while providing impact protection for busy roads. You know Smith for its radical googles, sweet ’90s-style wraparound shades, and recent foray into helmets for snow sports and road and mountain biking. Here’s everything to know about the new release.

Besides good looks, the Express MIPS—as the name suggests—includes the MIPS Brain Protection System, an advanced safety feature that can help secure your head from injuries that come from angled impacts commonly seen in cycling accidents. Comfort comes in the form of 13 vents that dump heat, and a removable visor that also provides a bit of sweat absorption. Fit is dialed in with, you guessed it, an adjustable dial-in system, and low-bulk, single-layer suspension webbing to better hug your noggin. This sleek helmet saves you from rocking the dorky, cue ball style.

The Express MIPS has a nice range of modern matte colors to match your muted commuting gear, as well as a high-viz option to stand out in low-light conditions day or night. For enhanced protection during night rides, the helmet comes with a flush red rear light. You can pop it in and out for easy charging, with the ability to keep it solid or blinking.

[$100; smithoptics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!