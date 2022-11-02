1. Best Do-It-All Smokeless Fire Pit: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Get It

If you’re unsure of how much to spend or which pit to go with, the new and improved Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is my recommendation. The Bonfire’s earlier iteration was the first smokeless fire pit I encountered, and it remains my favorite. I love its simple versatility: At 23.3 pounds, it’s light enough to be portable, but its 19.5-inch diameter makes it plenty big enough to fit normal firewood.

Best of all, this is one of the more modestly priced smokeless fire pits available. The Bonfire 2.0 comes with a convenient carrying bag, and the company offers excellent accessories, such as heat deflectors and spark screens. I highly recommend at least purchasing the accompanying stand, as this allows you to use the pit on heat-sensitive surfaces without damaging them.

[$240; solostove.com]

