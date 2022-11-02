10. Lightweight and Efficient: BioLite Firepit+ Get It

Tech-heads and folks not looking to haul around a big hunk of metal will appreciate BioLite’s Firepit+. Instead of using the common double-walled design to eliminate smoke, BioLite uses a battery and an electric fan to pump air over the fire, creating an extremely efficient and near-smokeless burn. Though you need to make sure the battery is charged, it lasts plenty long enough for a few fires, and the fan can be controlled remotely via Bluetooth. While durability may be reduced (because it isn’t just a hunk of metal), the Firepit+ is small and portable enough to take with you on car camping adventures.

[$300; bioliteenergy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!