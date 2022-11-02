2. Most Stylish: Tiki Smokeless Patio Fire Pit Get It

Many smokeless fire pits have no-nonsense, utilitarian designs, but if you’re not a fan of that look, the Tiki Smokeless Patio Fire Pit is a worthy choice. The looks are more refined, and it will more easily blend in with a chic backyard patio. The Tiki is bigger and heavier than some other options; if portability is important I would choose something else. On the plus side, the smokeless tech worked great in my tests, and because the pit has a sort of decorative shell, the stylish appearance will stay looking new for a long time. It also includes a removable ash tray to aid in cleanup.

[$395; tikibrand.com]

