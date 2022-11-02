3. Best Full-Size Pit on a Budget: Blue Sky Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit Get It

Many smokeless fire pits have only a small space to build the actual fire, and other options are super expensive. I was pleasantly surprised by the Blue Sky Square Peak: This pit has a roomy interior, and the square shape more naturally fits cut logs. It has a rugged, blacked-out appearance, and though it required minor assembly, it felt really solid when put together. One cool feature—especially considering many states have firewood laws that prohibit you from transporting logs—is that the Blue Sky can also burn wood pellets as fuel.

[$270; blueskyoutdoorliving.com]

