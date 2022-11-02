4. Industrial Aesthetic: Titan Great Outdoors Dual Flame Smokeless Pit Get It

Looking for a fire pit you can put out on the patio and not worry about moving again? Titan has a winner with the Corten Steel Dual Flame Smokeless Pit. This hefty (it weighs 101 pounds) option has a rugged industrial look, and its corten steel exterior oxidizes over time to create a desirable natural patina. While this one doesn’t have the portability or easy cleaning features of some others on this list, it burns so hot that there’s little left over to clean. Some users swear by using a shop vac to clear any fine ash buildup.

[$333; titangreatoutdoors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!