5. Most Versatile: Breeo Y Series Portable Smokeless Fire Pit Get It

Breeo’s Y Series has some distinct features that make it extremely versatile. It is plenty big enough for a full-size fire, but at 31 pounds, it’s light enough to be portable. The adjustable legs allow you to get it level and at the perfect height for warming by the fire or cooking. Breeo sells useful accessories to help make this a campfire cooking favorite, and the Y Series can burn wood, charcoal, or wood pellets. The only drawback: Cleaning it requires tipping the whole thing over to dump ash.

[$495; breeo.com]

