6. Best Budget-Friendly Option: InnoStage Smokeless Fire Pit

Want to try out smokeless technology without breaking the bank? There are many similar-looking smokeless fire pits on Amazon and other retailers, but the Innostage Small Fire Pit is consistently one of the lowest-priced. At about 60 bucks, the small version of this pit has a price point comparable to the inexpensive traditional fire pits sold at hardware stores. Better yet, it comes in three sizes (from 13 inches across up to about 21 inches), and you can choose between two different finishes.

[Starting at $59; amazon.com]

