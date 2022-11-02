7. Great for Small Patios: Tiki Smokeless Portable Fire Pit Get It

If you have a small backyard or a cozy patio, Tiki’s Smokeless Portable Fire Pit is my favorite option. While I don’t feel like this takes the top “portability” spot because it’s a bit heavy (41 pounds), the shape and size of it (and Tiki’s aforementioned great style) make this great for smaller spaces. The clever rectangle shape snugly fits a few logs while saving external space, so you and your guests can cozy up close to the fire. Though round pits seem to burn smoke slightly more efficiently, this smokeless fire pit did a great job cutting down on the haze and fumes. And like its larger counterpart, it includes an easily removable ash tray for cleaning.

[$195; tikibrand.com]

