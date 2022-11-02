8. Best for Camping: Solo Stove Campfire Get It

Solo Stove got its start manufacturing small camping stoves like this one. The Campfire is the brand’s newest and largest option, and it’s a great choice for car camping. At just 2.2 pounds and seven inches across by about nine inches tall, it’s super easy to pack. Although it was designed for cooking (and creates a clean, concentrated flame to do so), the Campfire is still a nice way to add a little natural heat around camp. After all, your camping gear should be as versatile as possible.

[$105; solostove.com]

