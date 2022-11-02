9. Most Durable: Burly Scout Stainless Steel Fire Pit Get It

Burly makes big, hulking smokeless fire pits with a reputation for quality. Made in the U.S., these pits function similarly to the Breeo or Solo Stove, but the built-in carrying handles and distinctly upright shape might be more appealing for some. The Scout is also unique in that the inner and outer shells separate, which the company claims makes it easier to dump ash and keep the pit clean. This smokeless fire pit has a thoughtful design and is built to last a really long time—but it’s pricey.

[$695; burlyusa.com]

