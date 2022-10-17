Trudging through the snow is tricky, and it can become downright dangerous if you’re not wearing the right footwear—frostbitten toes are nothing to joke about. Luckily, there’s no shortage of high-tech men’s winter snow boots on the market. When the flakes fly and the drifts get deep, a durable, water-resistant, and warm pair of snow boots is what you want on your feet.

Shopping for Snow Boots

The first thing to consider is which activity you’ll be using snow boots for. The best boot for backcountry snowshoeing is probably overkill for shoveling your driveway, while a lighter, more stylish option for casual wear probably won’t cut it as a work boot.

Regardless of what you’re doing, there are three main features to look for in all snow boots: insulation, a waterproof membrane, and a grippy outsole. These features combine to keep your feet warm and dry, and the grippy outsole—Vibram makes quality outsoles for many brands—will provide steady traction on snowy, slick surfaces.

To get you dialed in for winter, we’ve rounded up 11 top-rated snow boots from renowned brands including Ugg, Sorel, Muck Boot, Danner, and more. Here’s what to wear this season.

The Best Snow Boots of 2022

