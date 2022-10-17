1. Ugg Kirkson Boot Get It

This well-crafted boot from Ugg checks boxes for both style and function. The handsome leather exterior (available in three shades) makes it a stylish addition to any winter outfit, while the wool blend lining and seam-sealed, waterproof upper design keeps your feet warm and dry. On the bottom, the chunky Vibram outsoles provide plenty of grip for navigating slushy sidewalks.

[$210; ugg.com]

