10. Kuiu Scarpa R-Evolution K 8 HD Get It

A well-designed boot made for backcountry performance, the Scarpa R-Evolution from Kuiu will keep you trekking in comfort. The high-performance synthetic upper combines with a waterproof membrane to keep you dry; ceramic-infused fabric side panels provide superb durability and breathability. The sock-fit construction offers a snug fit (similar to mountaineering boots), while the Vibram Total Traction outsole provides optimal grip for all conditions.

[$279; kuiu.com]

