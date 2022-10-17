2. Sorel Caribou Boot Get It

This well-known brand has built its reputation by producing badass boots ready to take on any kind of winter weather. The Caribou is one of its all-time classics, and for good reason. The suede and ballistic nylon upper features a seam-sealed construction to keep moisture and snow out, while a felt inner bootie traps heat for maximum warmth (it’s also removable and washable). Traction won’t be a problem thanks to Sorel’s proprietary lug design on the outsole.

[$200; sorel.com]

