3. Muck Boot Arctic Sport Tall Steel Toe

Need to work outside in the snow and cold? You need some Muck Boots on your feet. The brand’s Arctic Sport Steel Toe is designed to keep your feet comfortable in the most extreme conditions: The boot is rated for wear in conditions ranging from 40 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to being waterproof, this boot features a warm fleece lining and 2mm of thermal foam in the midsole to provide insulation from frozen ground. The steel toe provides protection on the job site, while the molded outsole creates excellent traction.

[$230; muckbootcompany.com]

