Snow Boots Guide: The 11 Best Pairs of 2022

Grey and black Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate ClimaSalomon Waterproof on a white background. snow boots
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate ClimaSalomon WaterproofCourtesy Image 4 / 11
by Jack Haworth

4. Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate ClimaSalomon Waterproof

A top choice for snowshoeing, the X Ultra 4 from Salomon offers the performance of a trail shoe with the protection and warmth of a snow boot. The 3M Thinsulate insulation and 4mm foam sockliner create sustained warmth and a comfy feel; the shoe’s waterproof membrane keeps you dry. The outsole features a unique compound that maintains grip in freezing temperatures, and Salomon’s Advanced Chassis outsole frame provides enhanced lateral stability—a major plus when navigating uneven ground. 

[$165; salomon.com]

