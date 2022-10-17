4. Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate ClimaSalomon Waterproof Get It

A top choice for snowshoeing, the X Ultra 4 from Salomon offers the performance of a trail shoe with the protection and warmth of a snow boot. The 3M Thinsulate insulation and 4mm foam sockliner create sustained warmth and a comfy feel; the shoe’s waterproof membrane keeps you dry. The outsole features a unique compound that maintains grip in freezing temperatures, and Salomon’s Advanced Chassis outsole frame provides enhanced lateral stability—a major plus when navigating uneven ground.

[$165; salomon.com]

