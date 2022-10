5. The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties Get It

If you don’t feel like lacing up snow boots every time you step outside this winter, the Thermoball Traction Booties might become your new best friend. The North Face’s proprietary ThermoBall Eco insulation retains warmth even when wet, while the rubber outsole provides solid traction for quick jaunts outside.

[$69; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!