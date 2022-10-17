6. Etnies Jameson HTW Get It

The Jameson HTW from Etnies are an ideal blend of sleek looks and serious performance—perfect for when you’re enjoying an après-ski beer and snacks. The 3M Thinsulate lining and foam insole provide optimum warmth and comfort, the water-resistant upper and gusseted tongue keep snow and moisture from sneaking in, and a reverse Geo-Hex lug tread pattern provides dependable traction.

[$113; etnies.com]

